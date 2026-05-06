Punjab Kings had a forgettable day in the outfield, dropping as many as three catches during their top-of-the-table clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. In addition, Prabhsimran Singh missed a routine stumping chance off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. While Chahal could have had a four-wicket haul inside the first three overs of his spell, the PBKS players seemed to have an off night in the field. It all started with Cooper Connolly dropping Ishan Kishan at deep backward square leg off Lockie Ferguson.

Shashank Singh and Ferguson then dropped a catch each off Chahal's bowling, leaving the veteran spinner in complete disbelief.

"Chahal is having a rotten night in terms of fortune," the commentator remarked after Prabhsimran missed Kishan's stumping in the 11th over.

Meanwhile, Shashank has fumbled four catches in IPL 2026 - the most by any player for PBKS this season.

PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting cut a helpless figure but sympathized with his player: "Poor Shashank Singh, it seems the ball is following him everywhere," Ponting said on-air.

Shashank is making his comeback in the playing XI after missing the last game against the Gujarat Titans, which they lost by four wickets.

After winning the toss, PBKS skipper Iyer said, "We will bowl first. So far, we have learned amazing things in the last few matches we have lost. We have no complaints so far because of travelling. Everyone is holding up well as professionals. Last match SRH chased, so I thought we would bowl. Shashank comes in."

For SRH, ace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made his comeback in the playing XI after missing the last game.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said, "I also would have bowled first. Hopefully, we come up great tonight. The crowds have supported us very well this season. I can't really judge the pitch; hopefully, we will put some runs on the board. Nitish is back for us tonight."

(With PTI Inputs)

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