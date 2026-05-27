Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp breathed a sigh of relief after making it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final on Tuesday. RCB secured a comprehensive 92-run victory against the Gujarat Titans, qualifying for the summit clash for the second season in a row. Right after the 10th Gujarat Titans wicket fell, Kohli rushed to the VIP section of the stadium to hug his wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli also greeted Ananya Birla, who is part of the Aditya Birla Group, which recently bought RCB as part of a consortium.

In multiple videos that have surfaced on social media, Kohli could be seen crossing the boundary rope to head straight to Anushka. The two hugged each other and celebrated the qualification for the final. Afterwards, Kohli seemed to have had a little chat with Ananya Birla, whose company, interestingly, also sponsors the Gujarat Titans.

RCB's IPL 2026 final qualification comes a year after the franchise finally ended its long wait for the title. RCB are back in the final, this time with a stronger, calmer, and more confident approach. They topped the league stage before crushing the Gujarat Titans, despite losing their final game of the previous stage to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The reason we didn't see kohli on phone after the match pic.twitter.com/uiNy3Iz9pZ — Dive (@crickohliic) May 27, 2026

And leading the charge, almost poetically, is Kohli. At 37, when many expected him to slow down, Kohli has instead produced one of the most stirring seasons of his IPL career - 600 runs in 15 matches, including a century and four half-centuries. But beyond the numbers lies something deeper - intensity, purpose, and emotion.

For Kohli, every run seems personal. Every celebration feels heavier. Because everyone connected with RCB remembers what followed the joy of 2025.

When the franchise lifted its maiden IPL trophy last year, Bengaluru erupted in celebration. Fans poured into the streets and gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to welcome their heroes home. For millions, it was the fulfilment of a dream they had waited 18 long years to witness.

Awaiting RCB and their fans is potentially another IPL title.

With IANS Inputs

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