Punjab Kings, under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, showed a lot of promise after years of mediocre performances. The side entered the final but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash. Still searching for their first title, Punjab Kings begin their IPL 2026 journey at home against former champions Gujarat Titans. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan says Punjab Kings are finally "moving in the right direction" after making smart and bold choices at the auction table, raising hopes of ending their long wait for an Indian Premier League title.

Speaking on 'IPL Today Live', Pathan credited Punjab's improved clarity in leadership and squad-building for their turnaround. Punjab finished as runner-up last season, losing the close final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Leadership has played a huge role in Punjab's turnaround. You win half the IPL at the auction table. Big purses don't necessarily mean you will always get what you want, but they did, and they reached the final," he said.

Pathan pointed out that the franchise has not shied away from taking tough calls, including releasing underperforming players such as Glenn Maxwell, while also strengthening their bench.

Punjab Kings full IPL 2026 schedule:

March 31 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - New Chandigarh - 7:30PM IST

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - Chennai - 7:30PM IST

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - Kolkata - 7:30PM IST

April 11 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - New Chandigarh - 3:30PM IST

April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Mumbai - 7:30PM IST

April 19 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - New Chandigarh - 7:30PM IST

April 25 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Delhi - 3:30PM IST

April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - New Chandigarh - 7:30PM IST

May 3 - Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - Ahmedabad - 7:30PM IST

May 6 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST

May 11 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Dharamshala - 7:30PM IST

May 14 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Dharamshala - 7:30PM IST

May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Dharamshala - 3:30PM IST

May 23 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - Lucknow - 7:30PM IST