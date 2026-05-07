Royal Challengers Bengaluru's left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya said the pressure of being defending champions in IPL 2026 is a big factor in driving him to perform his best as an individual in tough situations. Pandya was a standout performer in RCB winning IPL 2025, amassing 109 runs and taking 17 wickets, including figures of 2 for 17 in the final to win the Player of the Match award and get his side their first-ever championship title.

He also holds the unique distinction of being the first player in IPL history to win the Player of the Match award in two separate finals (2017 and 2025). At third place in the IPL 2026 points table, RCB will aim to solidify their chances for a playoff spot when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

"It's a very good place to be, knowing that we are defending champions. Pressure is always there when you play at the highest level, regardless of whether you are defending champions or not. I always believe that as an athlete, I try to prepare myself for tough situations.

"Whenever there is extra pressure or a need to perform, that gets me going as an individual. So yes, there is pressure, but at the end of the day, nothing really changes. It's just a game. You must approach it the same way, whether you are defending champions or not.

"Having played almost a decade at this level, I have some experience to share with my teammates as a senior player. At the end of the day, it's about keeping things simple, no matter what the situation is," Pandya said on JioStar's 'Superstars' episode.

In IPL 2026, Pandya has picked nine wickets in as many games at an average of 26.55 and economy rate of 8.85 in IPL 2026, while amassing 40 runs with the bat. Pandya also revealed that his preparation for matches stems from the life lessons he's experienced so far.

"A lot depends on how you have lived your life. Most of us come from humble backgrounds. Sometimes life teaches you more than anything else. I am no different. But over time, I have always prepared myself for the toughest situations.

"Every cricketer wants to do well and be the hero when he steps on the field. I feel that when the stakes are high, when things are not going your way, or it is a do-or-die situation, that brings out something special in me.

"A lot of that comes from how I prepare. I tell myself that if I am working hard, it's not for an easy game. Every game is tough. But I want to prepare for a situation where everything is stacked against me and then see how I can still perform," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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