Kolkata Knight Riders had a busy day on Tuesday during the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, adding a total of 13 players to their roster for the 2026 season. Entering the auction with the largest purse of Rs 64.30 crore, KKR made a historic purchase by signing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore. Among the 13 acquisitions, one name stood out-Sarthak Ranjan, the son of former MP and Congress leader Pappu Yadav.

Sarthak, who represents Delhi in domestic cricket, was picked by KKR for Rs 30 lakh. Overjoyed at his son's selection in the world's biggest cricket league, Pappu Yadav expressed his emotions and congratulated him on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pappu wrote, "Badhai ho betu! Jamkar khelo aur apne pratibha ke dum par apni pehchan banao. Apni chahat poori karo. Ab Sarthak ke naam pe banegi humari sarkaar.(Congratulations, dear child Play with all your heart On the strength of your talent Build your own identity Fulfill your desires! Now under the name of Sarthak Our identity will be made).

बधाई बेटू

जमकर खेलो



अपने प्रतिभा के दम पर

अपनी पहचान बनाओ

अपनी चाहत पूरी करो!



अब सार्थक के नाम से

बनेगी हमारी पहचान! pic.twitter.com/s3gOGe72c2 — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) December 16, 2025

Sarthak's performance in domestic cricket

Sarthak plays domestic cricket for Delhi. So far, he has played 2 First-Class, 4 List-A, and 5 T20 matches for Delhi in domestic cricket. In First-Class cricket, Sarthak Ranjan has scored 28 runs with an average of 9.33. In List-A cricket, he has scored 105 runs at an average of 26.25, while in T20 cricket, he has scored 66 runs with an average of 13.20.

Kolkata Knight Riders

PLAYERS BOUGHT

Cameron Green (25.20 cr), Matheesha Pathirana (18 cr), Mustafizur Rahman (9.20 cr), Tejasvi Singh (3 cr), Finn Allen (2 cr), Tim Seifert (1.50 cr), Rahul Tripathi (75 L), Kartik Tyagi (30 L), Daksh Kamra (30 L), Sarthak Ranjan (30 L), Prashant Solanki (30 L), Akashdeep (1 cr), Rachin Ravindra (2 cr)

RETAINED PLAYERS

Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Ankul Roy, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik

Purse remaining: Rs 45 lakh