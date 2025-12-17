Australia all-rounder Cameron Green flopped on his first outing after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) splashed Rs 25.20 crore to acquire his services at the IPL 2026 Auction on Tuesday. Green was dismissed for a two-ball duck by England pacer Jofra Archer on Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide on Wednesday. The 25-year-old had sparked a bidding war between KKR and Chennai Super Kings, with the latter bidding as far as Rs 25 crore. KKR, who entered the auction with a purse of Rs 64.3 crore, walked away with the player as Green became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the history of the IPL player auctions. KKR's bid for Green narrowly tops the previous record amount that Kolkata paid for his compatriot, Mitchell Starc, ahead of the 2024 edition (Rs 24.75 crore).

On being signed by KKR, Green said he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Eden Gardens and contributing to KKR's campaign. The Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video on their X handle.

"I'm so excited to be part of Kolkata for this year's IPL, to get down to the Eden Gardens, get used to the atmosphere and hope it's a great year for us," he said in the video The 25-year-old also sent a special message to the franchise's supporters, adding, "So, see you soon. Ami KKR."

Green's signing is expected to significantly bolster KKR's squad, with the Australian bringing balance to the side with his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

The young Aussie all-rounder featured in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58, with an SR of 153-plus, a century and two fifties, and took 16 wickets at an average of above 41.5. But he did not participate in last season's auction due to injury.

(With ANI Inputs)