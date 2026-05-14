Punjab Kings take on an already-eliminated Mumbai Indians on Thursday, aiming to snap a four-game losing streak and get their season back on track. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, currently on 13 points from 11 matches, need to win at least two of their remaining games to stay in contention for an IPL 2026 playoffs berth. However, a rain threat looms over Thursday's game in Dharamsala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert across several parts of North India.

As per the current weather forecast, Dharamsala will be under 70 per cent cloud cover, making a rain interruption or a complete washout highly possible.

A heavy downpour on the eve of the game interrupted the pre-match practice sessions of both teams. In case of a washout, both PBKS and MI will get a point each.

While a point would take PBKS to 14 points and pull them slightly clear of chasing Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, it could also dent their hopes of a top-two finish.

PBKS will face defending champions RCB, already on 16 points, and Lucknow Super Giants after Thursday's fixture, meaning they can accumulate a maximum of 18 points.

This significantly reduces their chances of overtaking the top two teams - RCB and Gujarat Titans - who are both on 16 points apiece.

It is worth noting that PBKS have already been involved in a washout, after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders last month was abandoned due to rain at Eden Gardens.

It was not so long ago that they were the only unbeaten team in the tournament, but such is the nature of the format and the IPL that fortunes can swing either way rather quickly.

As captain Shreyas Iyer pointed out after the loss to Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings only have themselves to blame for being in a difficult spot.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi