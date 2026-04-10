It was a special night for 21-year-old Mukul Choudhary as he played an explosive knock to guide Lucknow Super Giants to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 on Thursday. LSG looked in a spot of bother during the run chase but the youngster remained unbeaten on 54 off just 27 deliveries to clinch a brilliant win. The knock, which consisted of 2 fours and 7 sixes, saw Choudhary dominate the KKR bowlers and he slammed at least one six in each of the last five overs of the match. Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin took to social media to praise the youngster on his destructive knock and pointed out that such young talents allow India to dominate T20I cricket on the global stage.

"Mukul Choudhary was fabulous last night. Guess who were in the bidding war with @LucknowIPL Surprise surprise it was @rajasthanroyals, well done LSG to secure a player who looks promising and beyond. The composure Mukul showed towards the end defines the IPL in many ways, it's allowing India to quickly run away with the T 20 format itself. The kind of batting quality India will be able to throw into these T 20 World Cup's is scary to say the least.#ipl2026", Ashwin posted on X.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has hailed young batting sensation Mukul Choudhary, calling him a ‘great athlete' with a ‘sharp brain,' comparing his game sense and elite running between the wickets to that of the legendary Virat Kohli.

Choudhary's match-winning unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, laced with seven sixes and two fours, against KKR has propelled him into the spotlight. “What I love the most is that he is a real athlete, and the way he runs between the wickets is elite. It is like how Virat runs between the wickets, but the other thing about him is his game sense.

“We have had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game is like he has been playing 300 matches. So, he has got some power, he is a great athlete, and he has got a sharp brain. He has a very curious mind and wants to get better. He went away and worked on the short ball. We have been doing drills with him every day, and then it came out in practice and in the game,” said Langer on JioHotstar.

(With IANS inputs)

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