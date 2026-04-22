MS Dhoni is 44 years old currently. And even though Chennai Super Kings fans might want their favourite Thala to perform every time he steps onto the field, it can be safely said that Dhoni, the super-finisher, is past his prime. He is yet to feature in IPL 2026 as he is out with a calf strain. Though he has started practising wicketkeeping in the nets, there is still no clarity on when he will return. However, he continues to influence the side.

CSK opener Sanju Samson spoke in detail about the feeling of playing for the five-time champions and how Dhoni's presence still influences the team.

"A very different feeling for me... a very star-studded kind of franchise I am involved in nowadays. So I feel a bit more responsible. I cannot easily throw away my wicket," Samson said at an event.

"Right after you throw away your wicket, you are walking into the airport and people are like, 'Chetta, play more carefully'. So I am getting very used to being a CSK player and I kind of settled in a bit too quickly, I feel. Being a championship side isn't about behaving like a champion or being arrogant or something like that. The base values are set by Mahi bhai and you can actually feel him in every team player and support staff."

Rule No. 1: Don't step out when Thala's behind the stumps

Rule No. 2: Read Rule No. 1 again #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/mPYUIb3yuW — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Tuesday that their top-order batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury during the team's recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise said the batter will require six to twelve weeks of rehabilitation.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," CSK said in a statement.

After CSK's loss in the game, batting coach Michael Hussey provided an update on the top-order batter, who suffered the hamstring injury while batting against SRH on Friday (April 18), saying he did not know the exact extent of the injury, but added that it definitely looked serious.

Mhatre came in as an impact substitute for Gurjapneet Singh in the second over of CSK's chase of 195 runs after the team lost the wicket of opener Sanju Samson. The 18-year-old looked in great touch and went after the bowlers from the outset, scoring a quickfire 30 off 12 balls.

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