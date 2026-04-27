Legendary South Africa cricketer Shaun Pollock believes that Rishabh Pant's comments after the loss against Kolkata Knight Riders may have shifted the blame to the Lucknow Super Giants team management. Pollock added that the comments could also mean that Pant was not able to put forward his opinions as the captain. Following the Super Over defeat against KKR, Pant hinted that excessive opinions may have clouded the decision-making during the game. A last-ball six by Mohammed Shami took the match to a Super Over, but a sensational spell of bowling by Sunil Narine clinched the match for KKR.

The decisions to hand Digvesh Rathi the final over of the match - a decision that resulted in Rinku Singh hitting four consecutive sixes - and to choose Nicholas Pooran for the Super Over led to massive criticism.

"Too many minds don't make it easy on the ground," Pant said after the match.

Pollock pointed out that such a comment from the LSG captain is "not good," as it effectively throws the management group under the bus. He added that it is not clear how decisions are made in the LSG dressing room.

"“It isn't really good that it is coming from the captain because he is basically saying there are too many people giving me information and he is kind of under the bus-ing the management group that they have got," Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

"Maybe we don't know how it works; that is the problem. You don't know who has the final call, you don't know who sits with him and gives him the understanding of what they feel, or who has the discussions with him," Pollock added.

Pant stressed the need to take collective accountability after the team suffered a defeat from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the loss, Rishabh Pant said the team needs a short break to reset and handle pressure better, stressing the importance of finding solutions internally. He said that the team needs to take collective responsibility, adding that every player must take accountability rather than relying on a few individuals.

"I think we definitely need a break. I think we're gonna refresh. There is always pressure, and it's gonna be a pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look for answers inside, not outside. And just keep it simple. We need to take accountability - every guy. Like, it can't be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit, and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure," Pant said.

(With ANI inputs)

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