In its four years of existence, Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs twice (2022, 2023) and finished 7th in 2024 and 2025. For the first two seasons, Gautam Gambhir was the mentor. Since the time he left, things have not been smooth for the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise. In fact, LSG are the only active team to have never reached an IPL final. LSG acquired the services of Rishabh Pant as captain at the IPL 2025 auction at a price of Rs 27 crore - the most paid for any player in IPL history.

However, the move was not an instant hit as LSG won just six of the 14 group-stage matches in IPL 2025.

Strengths

LSG has a power-packed batting lineup. From Aiden Markram to Nicholas Pooran, their foreign recruits showcase some of the best T20 batting talent on offer. The trio of Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Pooran were particularly destructive against the spinners in IPL 2025. Though Pant was not at his best, even he can turn up on his day in T20s. In Ayush Badoni, LSG has a solid middle-order batter, while Abdul Samad has potential too.

Weaknesses

However, it's the bowling that they must be concerned about. The super-fast Mayank Yadav is yet to repeat his magic of the first season. They have acquired the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Shami for this season. LSG would hope the duo does the job for them. The role of Shahbaz Ahmed and Avesh Khan is also crucial.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmad, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Yadav