Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Protea all-rounder George Linde as a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Hasaranga was signed by LSG for INR 2 crore at the auction but has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Sri Lanka's opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Linde, a left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, has represented South Africa in 3 Tests, 4 ODIs and 37 T20Is. In T20Is, Linde has scored 403 runs and picked up 35 wickets. He brings extensive experience in the shortest format, having played 250 T20 matches.

This will be his maiden stint in the IPL. He will join LSG at his reserve price of INR 1 crore.

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us. We are looking at replacements, that should be announced in 24-48 hours,” LSG's Director of Cricket Tom Moody had said during the game at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, which LSG won by three wickets on the last ball.

His recent T20 game came in the bilateral series against New Zealand last month, where he picked up only one wicket in four innings. Linde, 34, was in the Proteas squad for the Men's T20 World Cup and has also been part of franchise leagues such as SA20, the Hundred, Major League Cricket, and the PSL.

In all, he has taken 218 wickets in 250 T20s at an economy rate of 7.42. He now joins the Rishabh Pant-led side at his base price of Rs 1 crore. LSG will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday afternoon.

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