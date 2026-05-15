"We're going to look[ing] bowl first. The wicket is looking a little bit tacky, so just did not need to go out there and bat ourselves. As a team, we have a lot to achieve. We are a team, we run on trust, and that is something we are looking forward to. I think a lot of like Akash is playing today. I think he's getting his first chance of the season. We are trying a few things for the next season for sure. And just looking to give our 200% regardless of anything," said LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

"Definitely, there is no running away from the way we have played this season. But at the same time, there is a lot of positive what we can take because, we are a little frustrated as a team because we know we have it in the team. We can make it happen and sometimes things doesn't work your way, but at the same time, no complaints from that side. We've got to still play good cricket and look to improve ourselves each and every day," he added.

"We have two more changes. Abdul Samad and Mukul also come in," Pant concluded.