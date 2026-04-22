With three defeats on the trot, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have slumped to the 9th spot in the IPL 2026 points table. Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has highlighted the concerning form of their overseas batters, calling it the biggest issue for the team this season. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Doull suggested that barring Aiden Markram, who has chipped in with a few noteworthy performances, LSG's overseas core has not delivered as expected. Doull also reflected on the concerning form of captain Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, who were roped in by LSG for a combined price tag of Rs 48 crore.

"Their biggest issue is the three overseas players. You have got three overseas batters in your top five. One of them, Markram, has put in a couple of performances. Mitchell Marsh has not done a lot, and Pooran has done absolutely nothing. That is your biggest issue," said Doull.

Pooran, who was retained for Rs 21 crore by LSG, is experiencing a significant batting slump in IPL 2026, scoring only 51 runs in 6 innings. Pant too has managed just 147 in six outings, including a valiant 68 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a winning cause.

"Pant has won them one game with the bat and nothing outside of that. You have spent (almost) 50 crore (48 crore) on two players, Pant and Pooran, who have won you one game. That is almost half your purse on two players who have won you one game," he added.

Pant's LSG has endured a difficult campaign so far, sitting ninth on the points table with just two wins from six matches. Their victories have come against SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, but a run of three successive defeats has stalled their progress.

The hosts will be keen to arrest the slide and revive their season with a much-needed win as they take on Rajasthan Royals at home on Wednesday.

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