IPL founder Lalit Modi and former England captain Kevin Pietersen have been engaged in a debate regarding The Hundred tournament. It started after Lalit Modi, who is also a former IPL chairman, claimed that the England's 100-ball tournament would cease to exist in the next three years. He pointed out several logistical reasons behind such a bold statement. Following this, Pietersen took to X and wrote that such a thing would not happen. He instead said The Hundred will become a T20 competition in the next three years.

"It'll just be the UK's version of the IPL. The format will change to T20," wrote Pietersen on social media.

It'll just be the UK's version of the IPL. Format will change to T20. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 18, 2026

Reacting to the statement, Lalit Modi has now come up with a detailed explanation of his statement. Check out his reply here:

The Hundred has a unique format, as it features a 100-ball-per-side game. The event, which was started in 2021, is played across both men's and women's categories. The tournament had its first-ever auction earlier this year, with several uncapped English players sparking bidding wars among franchises.

James Coles emerged as the most expensive signing after being picked up by London Spirit for GBP 390,000 (approximately Rs 4.81 crore). Jordon Cox, the MVP of the previous season, was snapped up by Welsh Fire for GBP 300,000 (approximately Rs 3.69 crore).

The upcoming season of The Hundred will feature four IPL-backed teams. They are Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds.

Talking about the Indian Premier League, it was started in 2008 and has been a huge success. The tournament currently features a total of 10 teams. Each franchise has a player purse of Rs 125 crore. Rishabh Pant is the costliest player in the league's history. He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping sum of Rs 27 crore ahead of IPL 2025.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi