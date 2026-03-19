Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the biggest spenders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, but face uncertainty over one of their star signings just days before the start of the new season. KKR splashed out Rs 18 crore to buy Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, but his availability for the IPL is still up in the air after he suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup 2026. Reports have now revealed that KKR have booked and cancelled multiple flights for Pathirana amidst the lack of clarity over the seamer.

"They are yet to confirm about his joining. We are in constant touch and almost every day tickets are being booked and cancelled for him," a KKR source told PTI.

This is because Pathirana is yet to receive a clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

KKR's pace attack has been impacted multiple times even before the start of the IPL. The franchise had bought Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore in the mini-auction as a potential alternative for Pathirana. However, the franchise released Mustafizur following a directive by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), amid diplomatic tension between India and Bangladesh.

KKR's lead Indian pacer, Harshit Rana, suffered a serious knee injury on the eve of the T20 World Cup 2026, which is almost certainly going to rule him out of the entire IPL this year.

The three-time champions have signed Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur. However, they are yet to announce any replacement for Harshit.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane and coached by Abhishek Nayar, KKR will be aiming for a much better season in 2026 after recording their joint-lowest finish in an IPL season in 2025, finishing eighth. Their campaign kicks off against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 29.