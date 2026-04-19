A season of injuries have made it worst for Chennai Super Kings- first it was MS Dhoni, Khaleel Ahmed and now a body blow with Ayush Mhatre. The list in the sick bay seem to get longer by the day and feels heavy with each defeat. The IPL 2026 campaign is beginning to test their depth. The injury to their lead pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed has come at a particularly inconvenient time. On paper, Khaleel's returns this season is two wickets in five games and that appears modest. But his value to CSK is beyond numbers. At the start of the season he was their primary Indian quick. Hence, trusted with the new ball and capable of holding his own at the death. As a left-arm seamer, he brought variation that the rest of the attack simply does not have.

Khaleel offered control, particularly in the powerplay he could keep things tight and allow the captain to build pressure from the other end. That role is often understated, but crucial. Without him, CSK have struggled to find the same balance against SRH, when they ramped to 75/2. Even though Anshul Kamboj picked up 3 wickets in the match, he has not been able to do what Khaleel does.

His injury is a grade 2 quadriceps tear that rules him out for the season - has left a visible gap. It has forced a reshuffle that the side hasn't quite settled into yet.

Gurjapneet Singh has been pushed into a bigger role sooner than expected. Mukesh Choudhary, still working his way back, is being asked to deliver consistently. Akash Madhwal has joined the setup, but stepping into a new environment midway through a tournament is never easy. There is a difference between having options on paper and having bowlers you can rely on in pressure situations.

This is where Pathirana's absence stings even more. Over the last couple of seasons, he has been CSK's go-to bowler at the death. His ability to nail yorkers and his unusual action made him difficult to line up, especially in the final overs when games are often decided.

Without him, CSK lack a specialist who can close out innings with authority. CSK let go of him. The first signs of this not being Team Dhoni but Team Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The yellow army does not have a clear finisher with the ball either. In between, the team has leaned heavily on spin to hold things together.

That spin group has the likes of Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein. They have done their job in patches. But expect for Noor, no one is a certainty. Also when conditions flatten out, the lack of pace options becomes even more evident.

For Ruturaj Gaikwad, the absence of Khaleel has left him with less room to experiment or adjust to match-ups. Oppositions have started to taken down their weak pace attack.

CSK's after a couple of initial wins have again slumped into a defeat. With every loss the question is whether the team is suited enough to adapt to injuries and find the combination that works despite gaps.

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