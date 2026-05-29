As the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi mania continues to transcend continents, Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer made an honest confession on the teenager. Following the match between Sooryavanshi's RR and LSG, coached by the former Australia opener, Langer requested the teenager to click a selfie with him. The 15-year-old happily obliged. While it might just be a selfie for many, for Langer, it's a picture that he might cherish for the rest of his life.

After all, it's just the second time that Langer has ever asked an athlete for a selfie. In the only other instance, which took place two years ago at Perth's multi-purpose Optus Stadium, Langer found himself in the same frame as his childhood hero and Australian Football League legend, Stephen Michael.

A day after Sooryavanshi smashed Chris Gayle's long-standing record of hitting the most sixes in a single IPL season, Langer, in a lengthy LinkedIn post, couldn't stop gushing over the 15-year-old's cricketing craft.

"Last week I did something I have only done twice in my life. I asked another athlete for a selfie. The first time was for my childhood AFL hero, South Fremantle's Stephen Michael, a couple of years ago at Optus Stadium. The second was a 15-year-old boy from a village in Bihar," wrote Langer.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had just smashed my Lucknow Super Giants to every part of the ground. He has hit 53 sixes this IPL season - the second most by any batter in any T20 tournament in history, behind only Chris Gayle. He is the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. He is 15," he added.

"After 35 years in the game, I simply can't believe how this kid plays. He is nothing like I have seen before. He did it again last night in the play off Final. It got me thinking about talent - the word we use most often and understand least."

A SPECIAL POST BY JUSTIN LANGER ON VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI pic.twitter.com/g6ZhJVXSDr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 28, 2026

Langer also drew parallels between Sooryavanshi and another AFL great in Scott Pendlebury, who became the most-capped player in the tournament's history (433) last week, while also highlighting how the two are dominating their respective sports despite being at opposite ends of their careers.

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