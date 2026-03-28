Uncertainty surrounds the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp just one day ahead of their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, as well as overseas all-rounders Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, did not attend their mandatory practice session on Friday, two days prior to the game. Bumrah, Jacks and Santner were regulars in MI's lineup in IPL 2025, and their potential absence for the campaign opener could be a huge blow for the team. (RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Updates)

According to the report, there is no clarity yet on whether either of the three have arrived yet in Mumbai. Bumrah was at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru earlier this week, working on his strength and conditioning.

While the report states that Bumrah is expected to be available for the clash against KKR, there remains no clarity over when he will link up with the MI squad.

On the other hand, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner was recently in action for his country in a home T20I series against South Africa, playing the first three games of the five-match series.

Meanwhile, Will Jacks left India for England after their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final loss. It is unclear whether Santner or Jacks have joined the MI camp, with the franchise also yet to post anything on the duo on their social media handle.

The potential absence of Santner and Jacks could open the door for two of Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar or Corbin Bosch to play against KKR. Rutherford and Ghazanfar, interestingly, were part of KKR's IPL 2024-winning side, but neither got a game.

Mumbai Indians' late crisis could give some relief for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are themselves battling their own injury problems. KKR's bowling has been massively weakened ahead of IPL 2026, with Indian speedsters Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out of the tournament, and Rs 18 crore Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana yet to link up with the team.