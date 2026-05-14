The IPL 2026 playoffs race is wide open after Punjab Kings slumped to their fifth straight loss, this time going down against Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala. With the loss, PBKS remain in fourth spot with 13 points from 12 matches. The top three spots are currently occupied by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points from 12 matches), Gujarat Titans (16 points from 12 matches) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points from 12 matches). Closely following PBKS in the fifth and sixth spots are Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, both with 12 points from 11 matches.

PBKS, who had the best possible start to the league, now need to win their remaining two games. Even then, it may not be enough if CSK and RR do well. In fact, Kolkata Knight Riders (9 points from 11 matches) and Delhi Capitals (10 points from 12 matches) are also in with a chance to qualify.

Asked to bat first, Prabhsimran Singh (57) added a 33-ball 50-run opening stand with Priyansh Arya (27) to take PBKS to 55 for 1 in the powerplay and then added 57 runs with Cooper Connolly to go past the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

Shardul (4/39) brought MI back into the game with a four-wicket burst but PBKS managed to pile up 53 runs in the last three overs to post a competitive 200 for 8.

Chasing the target, Ryan Rickelton came out blazing as he single-handedly propelled Mumbai Indians to 59 for no loss despite Rohit Sharma's scratchy 25 at the other end.

PBKS fought back with three wickets for 57 runs between the seventh and 13th overs, but Tilak Varma anchored the chase superbly with an unbeaten 33-ball 75. He first stitched a 61-run stand off 42 balls with Sherfane Rutherford (20) and then combined with Will Jacks to steer MI home in 19.5 overs.

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