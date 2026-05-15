Chennai Super Kings' dreams of reaching the IPL 2026 Playoffs were dealt a massive blow as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side slumped to a 7-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday. Akash Singh took three wickets against his old side but Kartik Sharma ended up scoring a fiery half-century to take CSK to 187/5 in 20 overs. In response, Mitchell Marsh slammed 90 off just 38 deliveries while Josh Inglis scored 36 as LSG completed the run chase with more than three overs to spare. As a result, CSK dropped to the sixth position with 12 points. They have the same number of points as Rajasthan Royals but they fell down one position in the points table due to an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

If CSK win both of their remaining matches - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, they will have 16 points from 14 matches and that should be just enough to book a Top 4 spot for the five-time champions. However, with 5 teams having the chance to reach 16 points or above, it can be an extremely difficult scenario for CSK.

On the other hand, if they win just one of their remaining matches, they will have just 14 points from 12 matches and in that situation, it will be highly unlikely that they will be able to finish in the Top 4. In that case, they will have to depend completely on other results going their way and Net Run Rate (NRR).

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants were already eliminated from the IPL 2026 Playoffs race.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reacted to the heavy defeat.

"Well, first challenge is getting to Chennai. It's a long flight. After that, just make sure we come back and improve what are the areas we need to improve and yes, try and adapt and assess the conditions as quickly as possible and it is a simple calculation for us. Win each and every game for how much ever games we play. So I think nothing simple. I mean, it is simple, nothing complicated. So quite easy here on for us. Nothing to worry about. Just make sure we have a good day. Make it count whoever has a good day and hope that we hope that we turn the things around," Gaikwad said after the match.

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