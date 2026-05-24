Rajasthan Royals face a straightforward task in the IPL 2026 playoffs race as they take on Mumbai Indians in their final group-stage match on Sunday. A victory for RR will guarantee their spot in the top 4 as it will take their tally to 16 points from 14 matches. Punjab Kings are currently at 15 points, while the most number of points that Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals can end up on is 15 and 14, respectively. As a result, a win will be enough for RR to qualify. However, a defeat will eliminate them from the race and, in that scenario, PBKS will have the advantage. If KKR can win their match, the race will be decided by Net Run Rate (NRR).

Rajasthan Royals would look to go full throttle in their bid to seal the last Indian Premier League playoffs spot when they take on a struggling Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

It will be a test of resilience and fitness for both the teams on a potentially hot and humid Sunday afternoon here, as Mumbai Indians would be determined to sign off with a consolation win, while Rajasthan Royals would be aware that a defeat would take their fate out of their hands.

The Royals have lost more than they have won in their last five outings, but they will fancy their chances of a win against MI, knowing the conditions of the venue which has small dimensions.

More than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fireworks at the top, it is Yashasvi Jaiswal who poses the biggest threat to the Mumbai Indians. The India opener, also a local boy, went hammer and tongs against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in Guwahati, scoring a 32-ball 77, which sealed the fate of the game in the first half itself.

Jaiswal returns to the venue where he had smacked his maiden IPL century three years ago, having scored his second ton the following year against the same opponent.

But RR will still need more consistency from their skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, who both occupy crucial spots in the batting order but have not necessarily provided the impetus in the middle overs. If Jurel has lacked the punch at times, Parag is searching for consistency.

On current form, RR come across a more dangerous team which will have its tails up knowing they have more players in form, primed to deliver at the time of need.

If it is any consolation, MI's record in the last five matches is similar to the Royals with three losses and two wins, but then the hosts will be determined to play for pride and the badge.

(With PTI inputs)

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