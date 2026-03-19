The IPL starts in 9 days. Like in every season, injuries are forcing teams to rethink, reshuffle and, reinvent. Several key names are already in race-against-time mode—some likely to miss the start, one ruled out entirely, and others clouded in uncertainty. Here's a look at five impact players whose fitness could shape the early—and possibly entire—arc of the season.

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - Lumbar Stress Fracture

Pat Cummins remains central to Sunrisers Hyderabad's plans, both as a strike bowler and a leader. But a lumbar stress fracture, sustained before the 2025–26 Ashes, has kept him out of action for months, including the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan has been named the Captain of the franchise in his absence. The Aussie is expected to miss the first few games of IPL 2026, with no definitive return timeline yet. Impact: Cummins' absence is as much about leadership as it is about skill. He anchors the bowling across phases—new ball, middle overs, and death. Without him, SRH lose control and experience, especially in crunch situations. Early points could slip if they don't find a reliable stopgap.

Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – Hamstring & Achilles Issues

Josh Hazlewood has built a reputation as one of T20 cricket's most dependable seamers. But persistent fitness issues—specifically a right hamstring injury and Achilles tendon trouble—have delayed his return. He will miss the start of IPL 2026, and his participation beyond that remains uncertain. Impact: For RCB, this is a familiar problem. Hazlewood provides control, something their attack often lacks. His absence exposes both ends of the innings—powerplay discipline and death-over execution. Without him, RCB may again lean too heavily on inexperienced or inconsistent options, which could cost them tight games early.

Harshit Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) – Knee Injury (Ruled Out)

KKR's biggest setback is already confirmed. Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after a knee injury suffered in a warm-up match before the T20 World Cup. He underwent surgery on February 9, 2026, in Mumbai and will not recover in time. Impact: Rana's absence hurts KKR's squad balance. As an Indian pacer capable of bowling hard lengths in the middle overs, he allowed flexibility with overseas combinations. Without him, KKR may be forced to rely more heavily on foreign quicks or untested domestic backups.

Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) – Calf Strain (Recovered)

There was concern when Matheesha Pathirana suffered a severe calf strain during the T20 World Cup. Initial timelines suggested he might miss part of the IPL. But recent updates confirm he has fully recovered and is fit to play. Impact: This is a major boost for KKR, especially after Rana's injury. Pathirana is a proven death-over specialist, with a unique action that makes him difficult to line up. His presence restores wicket-taking ability at the back end. The only caveat: KKR may need to manage his workload carefully early in the tournament.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants) – Left Hamstring Tear

Wanindu Hasaranga faces the most uncertain timeline among this group. A serious left hamstring tear during the T20 World Cup opener ruled him out of that tournament, and recovery has been slow. As things stand, he is highly doubtful for the start—and potentially the entirety—of IPL 2026. Impact: For LSG, this could be a massive blow. Hasaranga offers dual value: a wicket-taking leg-spinner in the middle overs and a dangerous lower-order hitter. Without him, the team loses balance and flexibility. They may have to rethink their overseas combination entirely, especially on spin-friendly tracks where Hasaranga would have been crucial.