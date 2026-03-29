Two years after stepping away from international cricket, Virat Kohli reminded the world why he is still the master of the chase. In the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former RCB captain produced an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, not just with flair but with tactical precision. More than a knock of runs, it was a dismantling of SRH's all-round game, one department at a time. While it's the Hyderabad franchise that has often been backed to score 300 runs in a T20 game, thanks to their formidable top-order. But, in the first game of the IPL 2026 season, RCB showed that they can be as explosive as SRH with the bat while also being as miserly as anyone can be with the ball.

While SRH arrived with the same explosive "hit first, ask questions later" philosophy, RCB met them with a calculated "trap-and-chase" strategy that left the visitors searching for answers while batting most. The most critical tactical move occurred in the first three overs. With Josh Hazlewood unavailable, RCB handed a debut to New Zealand's Jacob Duffy. This is when the cricket world witnessed a match-winning performance by the debutant.

Duffy didn't try to outpace Travis Head or Abhishek Sharma. Instead, he employed a "hard length" strategy, cramping the left-handers for room and refusing to offer the width they thrive on. In a stunning opening spell, Duffy removed Abhishek Sharma (7), Travis Head (11), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1), reducing SRH to a staggering 29/3. By the time the Powerplay ended, SRH had lost the phase of the game that made them one of the most feared batting sides in the league.

SRH found a way back through a brilliant 80 off 38 balls from stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan and a late cameo from Aniket Verma (43), but RCB's middle-overs management was clinical.

Romario Shepherd and Jacob Duffy finished with three wickets each, ensuring that every time SRH threatened to shift into sixth gear, a wicket fell. They successfully forced SRH to play a "recovery" game rather than a "dominance" game, a process the Hyderabad side isn't accustomed to.

How RCB Pulled Off An SRH

When it was time to chase 202, RCB didn't wait for the dew. They attacked with the same ferocity SRH usually uses to intimidate opponents. Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26) played the role of the aggressor, taking the game away from SRH's bowlers within the first six overs.

By the time Padikkal departed, the required rate was under control, allowing Virat Kohli to do what he does best: masterfully pace a chase.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls*, punctuated by five massive sixes. The tactical win here was the refusal to let SRH's spinners settle. Rajat Patidar (31 off 12) came in with one instruction: keep the momentum. His high strike rate ensured that even if a wicket fell, the pressure stayed firmly on SRH. RCB crossed the line with 26 balls to spare, a massive statement in a 200+ run chase.