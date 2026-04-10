Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player Ayush Badoni joined the record books by becoming the third batter to score 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League for the franchise. Badoni achieved this feat during his side's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday in Kolkata. The right-handed batter needed 25 runs going into the match to join the 1,000-run club, and he achieved the milestone in the 12th over of LSG's innings during the 182-run chase. He also became the second Indian batter to score 1,000 runs for LSG. KL Rahul was the first batter to reach the landmark in the IPL for LSG. Badoni now has 1,029 runs under his belt in 59 matches at an average of 26.38.

Former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran joined Rahul in the elite list last year, and now Badoni has also entered the 1,000-run club. Badoni played a very handy innings for his side as he slammed 54 off 34 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Coming to the match, LSG pulled off a spectacular victory at Eden Gardens on Thursday, defeating three-time IPL champions KKR by three wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing a target of 182, LSG rode on twin half-centuries from Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary to clinch their second victory of the IPL 2026 season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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