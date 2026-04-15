Dark clouds loom over Virat Kohli's participation for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. The former RCB captain Kohli didn't field against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday due to an ankle strain. While Kohli was back in the nets for RCB's only training session ahead of the game, he only did some running tests with strapping on his leg, raising concerns among fans over his participation for the clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a video shared by RCB, Kohli was seen greeting LSG captain Rishabh Pant and Kane Williamson on the eve of the clash with a heavy strapping on his left leg.

In four matches during the IPL 2026 so far, Virat has scored 179 runs at an average of 59.66 with a strike rate of 162.72, with two fifties and a best score of 69*.

During the previous match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), Virat had scored a 38-ball 50, with five fours and a six and did not look at his fluent best.

After a slip-up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), RCB came back to winning ways with an 18-run win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium. Phil Salt (78 in 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes), Virat Kohli (50 in 38 balls, with five fours and a six), and Rajat Patidar (53 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) scored magnificent fifties to power RCB to 240/4. MI fell 18 runs short, ending at 222/5 despite a stunner 71* in 31 balls by Sherfane Rutherford, which had nine sixes and a four. Notably, Virat did not come to the field and was seen wearing a jacket while sitting out of the field.

(With ANI Inputs)

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