Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has criticised Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant despite the team's win over Kolkata Knight Riders, saying the keeper-batter must improve his game awareness and take more responsibility for consistent results. Despite Pant's underwhelming knock of 10 runs and a poor top-order performance, LSG managed to win a last-ball thriller by three wickets in Kolkata on Thursday, thanks to Mukul Choudhary's six-filled half-century from a difficult situation. Pant has been patchy, scoring two below-par scores on either side of a half-century in his three games so far.

Kaif pointed out the inconsistency, saying that an experienced player like him should strive to bat through the chase and not throw away his wicket.

"...the team needed him to stay till the end," Kaif said on Star Sports.

"He is an experienced player, having been in the IPL since 2016. The situation when he came out to bat was not particularly difficult. LSG had already scored 41 in the first five overs. One batter needed to take responsibility and bat through the chase. That role was meant for Pant.

"As captain, if you don't take responsibility, you cannot help your team win games. Yes, he did well against SRH, but he needs to find consistency. Playing one good knock and then failing in the next few games is not enough. He has to read the match situation better and learn when to shift gears," he said.

Kaif advised Pant to work on holding the crease and spending more time at the wicket.

"A captain's job is to stay till the end in a chase, and that is something Pant must work on."

India legend Sunil Gavaskar said LSG are winning this season despite underwhelming performances from their main players and are not relying entirely on them.

"They (LSG) were in a tough spot, but sealed a miraculous win with the help of their youngsters. Mitchell Marsh didn't score much runs, Aiden Markram made only 22, Pant and Pooran also failed to get going.

"Despite their main batters struggling, LSG still rescued themselves and secured the win. Last year, they relied completely on their main players. This season, they are winning without relying on them," said Gavaskar.

He also expressed concern over power-hitter Nicholas Pooran's form, saying the West Indian cricketer "looked lost".

"What's a concern for LSG is the poor form of Nicholas Pooran. He looked out of touch against KKR and LSG moved him to the middle order because they wanted more firepower there.

"But, he looked lost. He was just swinging his bat at each ball in the hope of getting some contact with the bat but that is not the Pooran we know. LSG will have to find a way to make Pooran regain his confidence back," said Gavaskar.

He said LSG's win, despite their top batters failing, also had a positive side, as they now know their young players, like Mukul Choudhary, are capable of pulling off a heist.

"Despite being at 104 for 5 after 13 overs, with all their main batters back in the dugout, they still managed to win. It gives LSG confidence. They know their fearless youngsters will come good at some point, and that belief alone can take them a long way.

"Unbelievable innings by this fearless prodigy, Mukul Choudhary. What I love about the IPL is that every day we get to see something different. Here, it is Mukul Choudhary, who stepped up and helped his side cross the finish line. This guy is a young kid who bats at number five for Rajasthan in domestic T20 cricket.

"He just comes into the IPL, plays an unbelievable innings and makes everyone talk about him. The confidence he showed and the way he executed his shots was simply amazing to watch," added Gavaskar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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