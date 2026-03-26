Shubman Gill on Thursday said he has nothing to prove in the upcoming IPL after being dropped from the Indian team ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Gill was India's vice-captain in the shortest format but was dropped to accommodate Sanju Samson in the top order. India went on to win a record third title. Gill captains the Indian Test and ODI teams besides leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

"Not at all, sir. I think if you look at the past three or four seasons, I have the most runs in the IPL. So I don't think I have anything to prove this season in particular.

"And in the four years that I've played for this team, I think we have done decently well as a unit. And I think I've done decently well as a batsman. So I don't think I need to prove my worth to anyone," said Gill in the pre-season press conference here when asked if he had a point to prove after the World Cup snub.

Gill is a prolific scorer in the IPL. He amassed 650 runs last season, 426 runs the year before, and 890 runs in 2023.

"I think I need to keep doing what I've been doing for the past four years. And as a team, we need to be consistent, which I think we have been. If we continue doing that, sooner or later, we will win that trophy once more," said Gill.

Gujarat Titans won the IPL on debut in 2022 when Hardik Pandya was in charge. Gill took over from Pandya ahead of the 2024 season.