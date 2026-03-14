Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana is reportedly ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, starting March 28. Rana has been out of action since he injured his knee during a warm-up fixture against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in February. According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Harshit is unlikely to recover in time for IPL 2026. The report added that KKR is yet to finalize the player's replacement for the upcoming season.

"Harshit Rana unfortunately will not be available but it gives the opportunity to other bowlers in the squad - Vaibhav, Umran, Kartik and Akash - to step up and grab the opportunity. No replacement has been decided yet," the report quoted an official as saying.

This development comes hours after KKR roped in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for IPL 2026.

The 29-year-old was among the prominent bowlers in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, finishing as the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps as Zimbabwe made it to the Super Eights stage.

"KKR have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to join the squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season," KKR said in a statement.

"The 6 ft 8" right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe's leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings." "Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR's pace attack heading into the season." The addition of Muzarabani to Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling ranks follows the exit of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was released by the franchise last December.