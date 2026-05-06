Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has ignited talks of his India selection amid a breakout season with the bat in the Indian Premier League. In just 10 games so far this season, the 15-year-old has already accumulated 404 runs, including a 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR Director of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha, has now recalled his chat with the franchise's CEO, Jake Lush McCrum, following Sooryavanshi's first day at the RR camp ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

During an interaction with Wisden Cricket, Bharucha shared screenshots of his chat with McCrum, revealing how Sooryavanshi's first day at the camp forced them to tweak their auction strategy.

"It's absolutely surreal. Interestingly, if I go back to a lot of great players that I have worked with and seen, Sanju Samson, for example, played the first ball for six. Jaiswal flicked it over his shoulder, and then Vaibhav walked in. This was the first ball again, but the ball before that, there was a right-hander on strike. And this left-arm seamer was bowling sharp inswingers. Vaibhav then came on strike. I thought he would be tested, challenged, or beaten. The next ball, things unfurled in front of me when the next ball was hammered for six. I was like I am not sure this is normal," Bharucha told Wisden Cricket.

"In my mind, I knew there was something strange going on here. The trial ended, and what I did was - I didn't have any express pace bowlers - sent everybody away, and quietly called him back. We had some side-armers who were tall and quick. I wanted them to test Vaibhav and told him, 'Go at him. Let him have it'. He left 3-4 balls and smacked the next one into the sight screen. I knew straightaway, and I immediately sent a message to the CEO saying that we've got something completely generational here. He's the best player I have seen since Sachin Tendulkar."

During the 2025 mega auction, RR secured a bargain deal worth Rs 1.1 crore for the teenager.

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