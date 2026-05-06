On a tricky Arun Jaitley Stadium wicket, under windy conditions, Nitish Rana looked like the only top-order Delhi Capitals batter who was able to navigate the challenges until catastrophe struck. Rana was caught by the deep fine-leg fielder while attempting a sweep shot against Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmed. However, a video has now surfaced on social media, questioning if the umpire should've called it a dead ball as bails had fallen off from the stumps before Nitish was caught.

Some even questioned if the DC left-hander was out hit-wicket or if wicket-keeper Sanju Samson had mistakenly disturbed the stumps from behind. But, the reason behind the disturbance of bails was likely nothing else but the strong wind at the venue.

Shortly after the play, a viral video surfaced suggesting that the bail had actually become dislodged prior to Rana making contact with the delivery. Although this sparked significant debate, the on-field umpires did not intervene during the match.

The dismissal was never categorised as a hit-wicket, nor was there evidence to suggest that the wicketkeeper, Samson, had accidentally knocked the bails off. It looked like the high wind speed in Delhi may have been forceful enough to disturb the stumps.

Under the Laws of Cricket, a hit-wicket dismissal only occurs if the batter breaks their own wicket while in the act of playing a stroke or starting a run. In this specific scenario, because the batter did not cause the stumps to break, the hit-wicket rule could not be applied.

When Nitish got Out,Sanju Disturbed The Wicket and bail fell off



Any expert please tell will it be Out or not? pic.twitter.com/wUF9r0cODA — Stubbsy³⁰ (@sinha7605) May 5, 2026

Should It Have Been Called A Dead Ball?

Whether the delivery should have been declared a dead ball depends on the exact timing of when the bails fell relative to the delivery.

Under MCC Law 20, an umpire can call a dead ball if there is a significant distraction or if "the bowler drops the ball or does not deliver it."

According to Law 20.4.2.6, either umpire shall call and signal Dead ball when "the striker is distracted by any noise or movement or in any other way while preparing to receive, or receiving a delivery."

Since the bail fell off after the bowler had delivered the ball and there was no distraction to the batter, the conditions required to call it a 'dead ball' were not fulfilled.

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