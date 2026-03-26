Ahead of IPL 2026, former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted that Shreyas Iyer's reputation and aura as a captain will remain unchanged even if he guides Punjab Kings to the title this season. Iyer emerged as a new ray of hope for PBKS in 2025, leading the franchise to their first playoffs and final in 11 years. However, they narrowly missed out on their maiden IPL trophy, falling short by just six runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash.

Iyer also created history by becoming the first captain in the IPL to reach the final with three different franchises - Delhi Capitals in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, and Punjab Kings in 2025.

Speaking on JioStar, Chopra said that winning the title with PBKS is unlikely to change Iyer's overall aura or the perception of him as a successful captain.

"If you think that if he wins one more trophy, everything will suddenly change and everyone will stand up and applaud, that may not happen. The appreciation may get louder, but his aura will not change overnight. Something like that can happen only in one scenario. The next T20 World Cup is in 2028. I am not saying that India's T20 leadership will change immediately, but there is a possibility a couple of years down the line," said Chopra.

"If he stakes a claim to that spot, scores run, which is the first criterion, takes his team to the playoffs, the final, or wins the trophy, and somehow becomes India's T20I Captain in the near future, whether in 12 months or by the next World Cup, then everything will change. He could even become a World Cup-winning captain for India, and that aura is different. Then he would not need any endorsement from anyone," he added.

Iyer led the KKR to their third title, but he didn't get enough credit for that. KKR released him from the squad the subsequent season, despite the title win.

Speaking about why Shreyas Iyer didn't get enough credit as the skipper in KKR's title win in 2024, Chopra said, "I think his contribution as a leader got diluted a bit in the narrative that's often set by people who are not a part of the team. Two things happened at KKR with Shreyas Iyer. He was in a setup where the coach was also a very strong and popular personality. That wasn't the case with MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma, or even Virat Kohli at RCB, where there wasn't such a dominant figure outside calling the shots."

"Here, you had Gautam Gambhir, a very successful player and a very good mentor. The others, MS, Rohit and Kohli, have been India Captains for a significant period and very successful ones. Credit is already given to them on a platter. In Shreyas' case, he is not an India Captain. But he is now getting his due, because he is doing so well," said Chopra.

(With ANI Inputs)