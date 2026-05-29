An unprecedented crisis has emerged at Mumbai Indians, with Hardik Pandya set to be sacked as the team's captain. In fact, sources close to the developments told NDTV that the all-rounder is even looking to leave the franchise over a relationship breakdown with the management. MI, who only secured 4 wins in 14 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, look to have decided to move on from Hardik, the man they appointed as skipper ahead of the 2024 season. But, who is going to take over the reigns from him?

Sources close to the development have told NDTV that Mumbai Indians' next captain would be the one who will have Rohit Sharma's blessings. The management have learned their lesson from the poor decision of replacing Rohit with Hardik in 2023. The bosses are keen to avoid a similar situation with their next captaincy pick. Hence, Rohit, the biggest name in the Mumbai Indians team, is set to play an instrumental role in picking the next skipper.

But, it is already confirmed that there will be no U-turn for Rohit when it comes to the Mumbai Indians captaincy.

"The next Mumbai Indians captain will be the one who has the blessings of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai realise the mistake they have made. But it will not be Rohit himself," the source, one of the top coaches and former India player, told when asked about Hardik's future.

Hardik Unlikely To Stay At Mumbai Indians

Though it has been reported that the MI management isn't 100 percent clear about their plans with Hardik, the source said that the 32-year-old will seek an exit from the franchise, hinting that he doesn't have a good relationship with the management,

"Hardik will seek a transfer. It is not just about captaincy but about personal realities as well. Can you work for a company when you don't have a good relation with the management?" he added.

When asked if Mumbai Indians should've poached Ashish Nehra, the Gujarat Titans coach, from the franchise when they got Hardik in a trade deal, the source said that getting players or coaches directly form another franchise isn't as easy as it looks.

"But this is the reality of IPL. No franchise can poach coach and captain from the other franchise. Why would Ashish Nehra come?" the source concluded.

A concrete update on Hardik Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians is expected to come in a couple of weeks.

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