In one of the most high-profile sackings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik Pandya is set to lose his Mumbai Indians captaincy, according to a report in The Indian Express. Under Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as the MI captain ahead of the 2024 season, the five-time champions lost 10 out of 14 matches in IPL 2026 to finish ninth. During and after the disastrous campaign, there was clear speculation among experts and former players about Hardik Pandya's future as skipper of the five-time champions. What fuelled the rumour mills further was Pandya deactivating his Instagram account a few days after MI's campaign ended.

According to the report, whether Pandya will stay in the team as a player may also be under discussion. "There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn't keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp," the report quoted a source as saying.

From Successor To Under Pressure

Pandya, an IPL-winning captain with Gujarat Titans in 2022, returned to his old franchise as skipper amid huge expectations. The MI management, which last won the IPL in 2020, saw Pandya as the perfect successor to Rohit. However, things turned out quite differently.

Pandya was met with boos at MI's home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, throughout IPL 2024. The fact that MI finished last among the 10 teams in the 2024 season only worsened matters.

Star-Studded Squad Failed To Deliver

The situation improved in 2025, with MI entering the IPL playoffs. With Indian team regulars like Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma in the squad, the 2026 season was expected to mark MI's return to dominance. Instead, they floundered.

Bumrah went wicketless in most matches, while Yadav and Varma were inconsistent. Rohit, too, battled injuries during the campaign.

The report claimed to have spoken to "at least three persons" in the MI fold. The problem is reportedly not limited to Pandya's captaincy alone. The report quoted a source as saying that MI's senior players are also under scrutiny.

"The coaching staff was very clear in its message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something backed by data, but the players didn't follow it," said a source.

Serious Introspection Expected

There is still no official communication regarding Pandya's removal from the former IPL champions. However, a former Mumbai Indians player has speculated that "every option" will be weighed, including whether to retain Pandya as a player.

"There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option will be weighed. Many questions need to be addressed. Going ahead, can Hardik be the captain? Does he stay in the team just as a player?" an MI old-timer said, according to the report.

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