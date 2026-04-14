Chennai Super Kings' first win of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday turned controversial due to a glove-related incident involving Tristan Stubbs. Chasing a target of 213, DC were mounting a strong fight with Stubbs well set at the crease. However, in the 19th over, the South African batter requested a glove change, which was denied by the fourth umpire, citing pace-of-play regulations. DC eventually lost the match by 23 runs, but the "glove row" resurfaced on Sunday after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

During MI's chase of 241, fans alleged that skipper Hardik Pandya was seen changing his gloves in the middle of an over, prompting accusations of double standards from the umpires.

Several fans took to social media to criticise the authorities, alleging that Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya were favoured, while a similar request from Stubbs had been turned down, a decision that arguably impacted DC's chase against CSK.

SAME RULE, DIFFERENT DECISIONS

HARDIK PANDYA ALLOWED TO CHANGE HIS GLOVES DURING OVERS. BUT, DC'S BATTER STUBBS DON'T ALLOWED TO CHANGE THE GLOVES DURING OVER.@IPL @ShuklaRajiv @ThakurArunS#CSKvsDC#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/SEotAhjc0U — Anshu Rajput (@anshutweetts) April 12, 2026

Hardik Pandya Changed His Gloves 2 Times In running over.



But yesterday stubbs was not allowed to change gloves once !!



Umpire Indians For A Reason — Shivraj (@EeSalaCupNahi) April 12, 2026

yesterday Stubbs wasn't allowed to change his gloves mid over but today Hardik changed them why different rules for different team and players ??https://t.co/BSZM8nGEj7 https://t.co/gkv2i2in5p — Green (@thecamgreen) April 12, 2026

Its abvious Hardik MI can get new gloves in middle of overs yesterday for TRISTAN stubbs same thing turn downed by umpire....#MIvsRCB — abhi (@ababhinay95) April 12, 2026

Inconsistency in IPL



Tristan Stubbs was denied a glove change between overs against CSK.



Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was allowed to change gloves between overs against RCB.



These inconsistencies only create confusion. If a rule exists, it must be applied uniformly across all… pic.twitter.com/uR6ER4gnM9 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 13, 2026

Following the Stubbs incident, the controversy escalated further when the BCCI imposed a fine on Nitish Rana after the Delhi Capitals batter was involved in a heated argument with the fourth umpire.

Coming to MI's match, chasing a mammoth 241 after half-centuries from Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar, MI were restricted to 222 for 5 despite Sherfane Rutherford's pyrotechnics, as he scored an unbeaten 71 off 31 balls.

"I think we conceded way too many (runs) as well. I think that was always going to be catch-up. I think in the last couple of games, as a bowling unit or even as a batting unit, we've been catching up in the game rather than leading the game," said Pandya after MI's third loss of the season, which saw them slump to eighth on the points table.

RCB, on the other hand, maintained their third position on the table with three wins from four matches.

(With PTI Inputs)

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