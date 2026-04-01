The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans did not get the start they would have wanted in IPL 2026. Facing Punjab Kings in an away match in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, GT managed 162/6 in 20 overs. The target was chased down by PBKS in 19.1 overs. Shubman Gill (39 off 27 balls) was the top-scorer for GT, with Jos Buttler contributing 38 off 33 balls. The match also saw GT batter Rahul Tewatia fail the BCCI's gauge test for oversized bats. The gauge test was introduced to prevent players from using bats that are larger than the prescribed dimensions.

Unexpected twist right in the middle of the game



The umpires step in and stop Rahul Tewatia as his bat doesn't meet the regulations! #TATAIPL 2026 | #PBKSvGT | LIVE NOW https://t.co/8O2J6XJtcm pic.twitter.com/txanPzNCPk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2026

Talking about the match, Cooper Connolly slammed a fine unbeaten fifty as Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their opening Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

A disciplined bowling effort helped PBKS restrict former champions GT to 162 for six, with Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/34), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Marco Jansen (1/20) sharing the wickets after PBKS opted to bowl.

For GT, skipper Shubman Gill (39), Jos Buttler (38), Glenn Phillips (25) and Washington Sundar (18) scored the bulk of the runs.

In reply, PBKS reached the target in 19.1 overs, with Connolly (72 not out off 44 balls) emerging as the highest scorer.

Prasidh Krishna (3/29), Rashid Khan (1/29) and Washington Sundar (1/27) were among the wicket-takers for GT.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 162/6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28). Punjab Kings: 165/7 in 19.1 overs (Cooper Connolly 72; Prasidh Krishna 3/29)