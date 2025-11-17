Some massive shocks were delivered when franchises announced their retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. While the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) made very few changes, franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to undergo a huge revamp, having released several players. CSK and KKR also made two of the most surprising releases; the five-time champions let go of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, while the three-time winners bid goodbye to legendary West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell.

Many of the high-profile releases are also likely to re-enter the auction and attract high prices again. Let's take a look at five released players who could bag big money in the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Andre Russell

Given the nature of mini-auctions, several teams will be aiming to fill one or two holes in their squads. As a result, despite being released, Andre Russell is still likely to be highly-sought after due to his all-round abilities.

While his IPL 2025 numbers are nothing to write home about, his strike-rates with bat (163.73) and ball (13.63) are still impressive, and offer a glimpse of his incredible ability.

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana may not have enjoyed the best season in IPL 2025. But the 22-year-old's past record is enough to ensure he'll be a hot target in the IPL 2026 auction.

Pathirana has taken a combined 45 wickets in 30 matches over the last three IPL seasons. The likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have shown in the past how much overseas pacers could go for in mini-auctions. As a result, Pathirana could also fetch a high price.

David Miller

A man with bags of IPL experience and title-winning success, South African middle-order batter David Miller was released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the mini auction. Several teams will be on the lookout for a proven overseas match-winner in their middle-orders, and Miller would fit the bill.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi is arguably the most high-profile bowler up for grabs in the IPL 2026 auction. Once the No. 1-ranked T20I bowler in the world, Bishnoi was not retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for his previous price of Rs 11 crore.

However, with the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal already retained by their respective franchises, Bishnoi is set to be in high demand at the auction from teams in need of an Indian spinner.

Venkatesh Iyer

While Rs 23.75 crore may have been the fortune of a lifetime for Venkatesh Iyer, the all-rounder possesses a skillset that few others do - he's an IPL-proven, IPL-winning top-order Indian batter who can also contribute with the ball. Therefore, Venkatesh could yet be the missing piece to the puzzle for many teams, and fetch a high price in the IPL 2026 auction.