Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has said that the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in strong form in IPL 2026, noting that only their upcoming clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow could pose a significant challenge. Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Mohammad Kaif analysed RCB's recent performances following their comfortable win over Gujarat Titans (GT) by five-wickets in IPL 2026, suggesting the defending champions are well placed across conditions.

Kaif pointed out that RCB have completed their league-stage fixtures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and will now shift base to Raipur, which he believes should suit their batting-heavy lineup. "This match against GT was RCB's final league stage game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Now, they will be moving to Raipur, which should suit them because those are batting-friendly conditions."

JioStar expert Kaif added that RCB's bowling attack remains effective across venues, strengthening their overall balance. "Their bowling is world-class and can perform at any ground, so that is already covered."

However, Kaif identified the upcoming fixture against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow as a potential challenge due to the nature of the surface and the opposition attack.

"One of the games that could cause a few issues for RCB is the match against LSG in Lucknow. That is a fast wicket. On a big ground, LSG's quality bowling attack will certainly test RCB's attacking approach," JioStar expert Kaif said.

Despite that, Kaif remained confident about RCB's overall form, stating that the team looks settled both at home and away. "But apart from that, I do not think any of the other venues should be a worry for them. At the moment, whether playing at home or away, RCB seem to be in very good shape," he added.

Coming to the match on Friday night, the defending champions produced a strong all-round performance to defeat GT by five wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, successfully chasing a target of 206 with seven balls to spare.

Batting first after being put in, GT posted a commanding 205/3, powered by a brilliant century from Sai Sudharsan. He, along with Shubman Gill (32), gave GT a solid start with a century partnership. Sudharsan's 58-ball ton, laced with 11 fours and 5 sixes, anchored the innings, while late hitting from Jason Holder pushed the total past 200.

In reply, RCB suffered an early setback with Jacob Bethell's dismissal, but Virat Kohli (81 off 44) and Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27) turned the game around with a 115-run stand. Despite GT striking back through Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar, RCB stayed in control of the chase.

Krunal Pandya (23* off 12) played a decisive late cameo, smashing 15 runs in the 18th over to break GT's resistance, while Tim David provided support as RCB reached 206/5 in 18.5 overs.

With the win, RCB climbed to second place on the IPL 2026 points table with 10 points from seven matches, registering five wins and two losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi