Devdutt Padikkal regally whipped pacer Jaydev Unadkat's full ball on his pads over backward square leg for a six. It was not an unusual sight for a batter for whom flick forms one of the bread and butter shots. But it was unprecedented because Devdutt has seldom hit a six off the first ball. The left-hander tends to settle down before unleashing himself on the bowlers. However, the left-hander shed his linear nature against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener here on Saturday, and it was just the beginning.

In the next 10 balls he faced, Devdutt produced two more sixes and three fours, racing to 34 in 11 balls, strike-rate hovering over 300. In fact, his 26-ball 61 was representative of the transformation happening to his batting since 2024 or early 2025.

In this period, Devdutt has made 543 runs at an average of 60.33 in the Ranji Trophy, 725 runs at 90.62 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 309 runs at a strike rate of 167.02 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karnataka coach Yere Goud was not one bit surprised by his ward's outing against SRH.

"I think that boils down to his preparation. He is very clear about it. He goes about it keeping in mind the probability phase of plays — it changes according to where he is batting from — powerplay, mid-overs or the rest. I think that's contributing to his consistency," Goud told PTI.

Goud also felt that leading Karnataka has given Devdutt a lot more confidence as an individual and batter.

"See, he would have done all these, I think, without captaincy also. But leading a side has its benefits, as he talks and learns from others in the team.

"There is that extra responsibility on the captain, and I think it has added some strong edges to his game now," said Goud.

Devdutt's own words reflected Goud's version

"(RCB) Head Coach Andy Flower and Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik bhai really worked hard on me. It wasn't easy because there was a lot I needed to change. It wasn't just technical; it was a lot mentally as well. I needed to really believe that I can play this aggressive brand of cricket,” Devdutt told Star Sports.

That change was evident in his batting at the Chinnaswamy.

Left-arm pacer David Payne tested Devdutt with a slower ball, but he judged it early and danced down the pitch to dismiss it over the mid-wicket for a six.

Pacer Eshan Malinga dug one a bit short, closer to the 25-year-old's body but he responded with a rasping cut past the point fielder for a boundary.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey tried to pitch the ball away from his hitting arc, going wide on off-stump but the Karnataka batter drag-swept the ball to square leg for a four.

Devdutt retained his innate languidness in all these shots but there was a clear touch of ruthlessness and purpose in shot-making.

SRH coach Daniel Vettori judged it to a nicety.

"I think Padikkal's innings…he came in, hit the first ball for six, struck it over 200, took on all bowlers, and allowed Virat to get into his innings, even though he was striking quickly too.

"I thought the impetus that he showed when he came in was the real difference," said Vettori in the post-match press conference.

However, the best compliment came from the man who was watching Devdutt's innings unfolding from the other end — Virat Kohli.

"I had plans of going aggressive in the powerplay, but when I saw him play, I was like, keep putting him back on strike and hit the odd boundary here and there. His timing with the ball was phenomenal, his head positions, his balance, absolutely world class,” said Kohli.

India already have an embarrassing riches of white-ball talents, and on Saturday Devdutt might just have re-registered his name too in that group.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)