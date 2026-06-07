After sensational Indian Premier League 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden India call-up. The southpaw emerged as the top run-scorer this season at the T20 event with 776 runs to his name. The 15-year-old wonderkid beat the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap, which is given to the leading scorer in an IPL edition. BCCI on Saturday announced the squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, and Sooryavanshi found a place for himself in the Indian team.

Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull seemed excited over Sooryavanshi's inclusion and praised the player for making the cut.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Leading run-scorer in the recent IPL with well over 750 runs. Unbelievable talent. Another two years on him before the next T20 World Cup. They had to get him into the side. They had to find a way. He forced his way in purely and simply from runs," Doull said on Sky Sports.

The former New Zealand player also praised Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings captain in IPL, who returns to India's T20I squad after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years. Iyer has been named India's captain in the format, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who has been dropped from the side.

"Basically, Shreyas Iyer has done the same thing. His runs at number three have been vital for Punjab's success in the last couple of years. He has captained them really well," said Doull.

"It (India) is a side that is looking now in a way that the IPL is played. It is a side that just says, 'This is all about excitement'. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shreyas Iyer. Try and pick a top three out of that five because that is probably where they are going to have to be. Maybe they pick four of them. It is full of power and excitement. And it's pretty good to watch," the former New Zealand pacer concluded.

India play a two-match T20I series against Ireland in June before facing England in the same format in a series of five matches the next month. Around two months later, India feature in the Asian Games 2026.

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