It was a historic moment when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was bought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 1.1 crore as a 13-year-old, as he became the youngest-ever buy in the league's history. RR outbid Delhi Capitals (DC) to secure Sooryavanshi. But Sooryavanshi, who is now 15, has revealed that he was not satisfied despite fetching a big amount at such a young age. Instead, Sooryavanshi had questioned why only two teams had bid for him. "Honestly, when I was picked, I thought, 'Why did only two teams bid for me? I play well, I performed well in the trials, other teams should've also bid," Sooryavanshi revealed, in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals.

However, it did not take long for Sooryavanshi to bed into the RR culture. Now, the 15-year-old only holds gratitude for landing up with the Royals.

"But now that I've been with the team for one-and-a-half years, I'm telling you honestly, I've thanked God at least a thousand times for bringing me to a team like Rajasthan Royals," Sooryavanshi said.

"The coaches, support staff, players, management team, media team, physios trainers... they all feel like a family here. It feels like you're at home, you're so comfortable that you can share anything with anyone, you can speak how you feel with anyone.

"I can't explain how happy I am after coming to this franchise. All the seniors guide me. They tell me what is good, what I can do and what I should not do. I get to learn a lot," Sooryavanshi added.

At the age of 14, Sooryavanshi was handed his IPL debut in 2025. He made an immediate impression, smashing his first ball for six, and scoring a 35-ball century in just his third match.

In IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi has taken the league by storm, hammering 776 runs in just 16 matches, at a scintillating strike-rate of 237. As a result, he took home the Orange Cap (most runs) and the 'Most Valuable Award' (MVP).

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi