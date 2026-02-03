Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be only 15 years old, but he has already garnered a huge fanbase in the cricket world, particularly following his incredible IPL 2026 campaign. Sooryavanshi's fearless hitting at such a young age has made him the talk of the town over the last two months. In an interview shared by Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sooryavanshi expressed gratitude to the team's fans and expressed disappointment at not being able to deliver to them a second title in IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi also declared that he hopes to win multiple IPL trophies with RR.

"I felt bad because people hoped that I would take the team to the final and help Rajasthan Royals win. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Hopefully, that day will come very soon," Sooryavanshi said.

"To all Rajasthan Royals fans who are waiting for the second title and wondering when we will win again, I hope it is not just a second trophy. I hope we win three, four and five trophies in the years to come. Keep supporting us, keep giving us your love and blessings, and we will continue giving our best for the team," he declared.

Sooryavanshi became a household name during IPL 2026, with people young and old gathering to watch him bat. The 15-year-old expressed special gratitude for the love that he has received during the tournament.

"I cannot explain this in words. When I came back to my room and checked social media, I saw videos of mothers getting upset when I got out, fathers reacting to my innings and entire families following my batting.

"I saw the support from fans at the ground as well. I want to thank everyone with folded hands. I am extremely grateful for the support, blessings and love I have received. It is because of them that I have been able to achieve all this today," Sooryavanshi said.

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