Virat Kohli took time out to personally congratulate and chat with 15-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the IPL 2026 final, in a moment that won the hearts of Indian cricket fans. Now, Sooryavanshi has revealed exactly what Kohli advised him during their chat. Reflecting on their conversation, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster also revealed that he was a huge Virat Kohli fan and also supported Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the past. Sooryavanshi also spoke about receiving Kohli's autograph on one of his caps.

"To tell you the truth, when Virat bhaiya (brother) put his hand on my shoulder... I used to be an RCB fan before. Actually, I was a very, very big fan of Virat Kohli. So when he put his hand on my shoulder and started talking to me, it actually felt like a dream. The way he spoke, it didn't even feel like he was actually Virat Kohli," Sooryavanshi said, in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals.

Sooryavanshi elaborated on the advice given to him by Kohli.

"He spoke to me like an elder brother, explaining what I was doing well, what more I could do, what I should focus on, where I should direct my attention, and what I should aim for in the future," the 15-year-old said.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - I was an RCB fan before, and a hardcore Virat Kohli fan. When he put his hand on my shoulder and spoke to me, it genuinely felt like a dream. The way he was talking, it didn't even feel like I was speaking to Virat Kohli himself. pic.twitter.com/novZtpVAF6 — Kohlistic (@Kohlistic18) June 7, 2026

On getting Kohli's autograph on one of his caps, Sooryavanshi stated that he would wear it whenever he would not have the Orange Cap.

"I wore that cap a lot. When I didn't have the Orange Cap with me, I would wear that one," he said.

Sooryavanshi and Kohli were among the standout batters of IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi smashed 776 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of 237, winning both the Orange Cap (most runs) and the 'Most Valuable Player' (MVP) award. On the other hand, Kohli led the runs char for RCB, slamming 675 runs as they won back-to-back titles.

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