Young batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, won multiple awards for his stunning performance in Indian Premier League 2026. Among the many accolades was a sponsored SUV, which the player would not be able to drive until he turns 18. The swashbuckling batter is just 15 years old and he will have to wait for three years to get a driving license. When asked about the car during an interaction with his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi said he will wait for his time and let his father drive the vehicle till then.

"I'll keep it for three more years. Abhi toh license aane do (first, let me get the license), then I'll drive it. I will ask my father to drive it, and sit next to him," Sooryavanshi said.

During the same interaction, the teenager also spoke about the importance of manifestation.

"I also try to do it beforehand. When I'm in my room, I think about playing in matches: how I will play against a certain bowler, what I will do, and if it's a pressure situation, what I will do in that. That helps a lot, and you become mentally very strong because you are preparing your mind in advance. We always train the body, but keeping the mind very strong is very important. If you're playing an IPL final and you're batting alone, you need 50 runs, 60 runs, with 20 balls, 30 balls left - there you need to be mentally very strong," the young India batter said.

After a sensational IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden India call-up. The southpaw emerged as the top run-scorer this season in the T20 event with 776 runs to his name. The 15-year-old wonderkid beat the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap, which is given to the leading scorer in an IPL edition.

The southpaw has been named in India's T20I squads for the Ireland and England series, as well as the Asian Games 2026.

India play a two-match T20I series against Ireland in June before facing England in the same format in a series of five matches the following month. Around two months later, India feature in the Asian Games 2026.

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