The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Wednesday expressed its "disappointment" after the IPL 2026 final was shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad by the BCCI. Bengaluru was to host the final going by convention as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions, but the BCCI shifted the venue to Ahemdabad without specifying the exact reason. The Board, however, said that final venue was shifted "owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols".

At the start of IPL 2026, KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad announced that the BCCI had decided to allot seven matches to Bengaluru -- five home matches of Royal Challengers Bengaluru along with a play-off and the final.

“At the outset, KSCA expresses its disappointment that the IPL Playoff matches have been allotted to other centres. KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad was in touch with the BCCI in this regard and had also formally conveyed KSCA's preparedness, willingness, and keen interest in hosting the IPL Playoffs at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA's official spokesperson.

Mruthyunjaya said the BCCI is yet to convey the “specific reasons” to shift the play-off matches to other centres.

“Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues.

“While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard,” he added.

The KSCA, in association with RCB and other state government authorities, undertook large-scale renovation and security enhancement works ahead of IPL 2026 after 11 fans were killed in a stampede during the franchise's victory celebrations last year.

Both the state government and the Board were satisfied with the efforts made before green lighting the return of cricket to the venue.

The five IPL matches held in the city too went without any incidents and there was a marked improvement in security and crowd management.

“The IPL matches conducted in Bengaluru during the current season were widely appreciated for their smooth execution, crowd management, operational efficiency, and overall spectator experience.

“In this regard, KSCA had addressed a detailed communication to the BCCI outlining its preparedness and explaining the operational framework under which the current IPL season was conducted in Bengaluru,” he said.

Despite the non-allocation of IPL play-off matches, Mruthyunjaya reiterated that the KSCA is now “fully prepared” to host matches at all levels.

“KSCA would like to reiterate that it remains fully prepared to host matches of national and international importance and will continue to extend its fullest support and cooperation to the BCCI, franchises, government authorities, and all stakeholders for the successful conduct of cricketing events in India,” he said.

However, international cricket will return to the Chinnaswamy later this year, as it will host the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies on October 17.

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka too will also be played here on December 16.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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