Delhi Capitals equalled a stunning record even before a single delivery was bowled during their IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings on Saturday. DC captain Axar Patel opted to bat after winning the toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, marking the ninth consecutive toss the team has won. As a result, Delhi Capitals equalled the record for the most consecutive toss wins in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015-16) and Chennai Super Kings (2019) are the only other teams to have won nine consecutive tosses in the competition. Previously, CSK (2018-19) and Rajasthan Royals (2023) held streaks of eight.

Most consecutive tosses won in the IPL

9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015-16)

9 - Chennai Super Kings (2019)

9 - Delhi Capitals (2025-26)*

8 - Chennai Super Kings (2018-19)

8 - Rajasthan Royals (2023)

"It's important to stay in the moment, that's how you want the environment to be. I personally feel you just have to keep training harder and keep getting better every now and then, better than the previous performance. And that's what I keep telling my teammates as well. We need to inculcate right habits in the dressing room and culture that we've been building so far. And it has been, touch wood, going great. We just have to keep enjoying the game and have fun along with each other."

"I would love to bowl. And thankfully, I had a small discussion with Axar before the toss. He said that he's going to bat, so I was happy that we are going to bowl and the toss was inconsequential. We are going with the same team," Axar said at the toss.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

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