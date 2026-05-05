It was another underwhelming display by the Delhi Capitals batters. Delhi Capitals' struggles with the bat at home continued as they faltered on a testing track to end up with a below-par 155 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. On a pitch offering assistance to the spinners, with the odd ball holding up, the home team's batters failed to apply themselves.

The free fall began with the loss of opener Pathum Nissanka, who failed to clear the mid-on fielder off a slower ball from left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary. Both Nissanka (19 off 15) and K.L. Rahul (12 off 13) began with crisp boundaries but did not last long. After Nissanka's dismissal, Rahul attempted an inside-out hit off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein but could not get to the pitch of the ball on the charge and was caught by opposition captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

According to Cricbuzz, DC have been the 'worst' team in the IPL 2026 powerplays on four parameters.

DC in Overs 1-6 in IPL 2026

Wickets lost: 21

Average runs per wicket: 23.85

Run rate: 8.35

Dot-ball percentage: 46.4%

DC laboured to 37 for two in the powerplay, with Hosein bowling half of the overs, including one from the other end that produced the wicket of Rahul.

With DC's innings failing to gain momentum, the crowd-mostly clad in yellow in support of CSK and M.S. Dhoni, who did not even travel for the game-added to the pressure on the 'home team'. Chants of "CSK, CSK" were heard regularly during the innings.

With such a batting performance, it appeared that DC had not overcome the mental demons of being bowled out for 75 in their previous game at the venue.

After the powerplay, another spinner, Noor Ahmad, dominated the opposition, removing Karun Nair and Nitish Rana, both of whom fell to poorly executed sweep shots.

DC captain Axar Patel had an ideal opportunity to make an impact with the bat but fell to a soft dismissal, offering a sitter to the cover fielder off a Gurjapneet Singh delivery that appeared to stop on him. DC were reeling at 69 for five in 11 overs.

Tristan Stubbs (38 off 31) and Impact Player Sameer Rizvi (40 not out off 24) struck a flurry of sixes to push the innings forward during their 65-run stand, but the damage done in the first half of the innings could not be undone as DC finished with an underwhelming total.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi