Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel acknowledged that Abhishek Sharma's outstanding batting, along with strong support from Heinrich Klaasen, was the key difference in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday in Hyderabad. Patel said the bowlers did their job by executing plans well, but sometimes great batting leaves little room to respond, and credit must go to the opposition for such a performance. Sharma's explosive second Indian Premier League (IPL) century, supported by a quick-fire cameo from Klaasen, powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 242/2 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Defending a massive total of 243, Eshan Malinga produced a superb four-wicket haul to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a convincing 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

"If someone bats (Abhishek Sharma) that well, and their execution is not lacking, credit must be given for such a performance. Considering the way Klaasen also batted from the other side, it's not the bowler's fault. I was telling the bowlers the same thing, that if you executed well, and after that he still hit a good shot, then you cannot do anything," Patel said after the match.

Patel believes that there is no immediate need to change the team, as they have been performing well with both bat and ball. He also felt that on a high-scoring pitch like this, the result should be treated as an off day and quickly put behind them.

"Right now it doesn't feel like changing the team, because the kind of cricket that is going on, if you see, obviously we are batting well and bowling well. It feels like, when the wicket is so good, then this should be considered an off day and forgotten," he added.

DC showed brief resistance through the middle order but never fully recovered from early setbacks, losing wickets at regular intervals under pressure.

SRH dominated proceedings from the outset, combining a powerful batting display with disciplined bowling to keep Delhi on the back foot throughout the chase.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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