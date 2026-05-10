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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday at Chepauk. As uncertainity over MS Dhoni's availability still looms large, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co are eager to get another win to keep their Playoffs hope strong. After beginning their campaign on a terrible note, CSK made a brilliant comeback as they got five wins on 10 matches. On the other hand, LSG are on the verge of elimination after losing seven games out of 10. However, their victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous match gave them a much-needed boost and also saved them from getting knocked out of the Playoffs race. (Live Scorecard)

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates | CSK vs LSG, IPL 2026, straight from Chepauk:

May 10, 2026 14:37 (IST)
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IPL 2026 Live Score: Gaikwad eyes improvement

While new recruit Sanju Samson has emerged as the team's batting anchor and "backbone", skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled for consistency with the bat this season. After a poor start, Ruturaj has regained form in the beginning of this month with crucial unbeaten knocks of 74 and 67, his resurgence helping steer CSK towards the top five, even though he failed in their last outing against Delhi Capitals with Samson remaining unbeaten on a match-winning 52-ball 87.

May 10, 2026 14:35 (IST)
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IPL 2026 Live Score: Must-win match for LSG

Returning to Chepauk could offer the five-time champions an opportunity to regain momentum against Lucknow Super Giants who have endured a forgettable season and are already staring at an exit. So far, LSG have lost seven out of their first ten matches. 

May 10, 2026 14:29 (IST)
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CSK vs LSG Live: Here's what Kumble said

“CSK are the kind of side that don’t like their winning streak to end. They don’t tinker much with their winning combination, and they believe in backing their players,” Kumble told Jio Hotstar. “But even if MS Dhoni manages to regain the required fitness levels, I feel he will not want to come into the playing XI because CSK are doing well. He will not take the chance of disrupting the team’s momentum and the player combination that has helped them win,” Kumble said.

May 10, 2026 14:28 (IST)
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CSK vs LSG Live: Kumble on Dhoni's presence

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni may not feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) despite working hard to regain full match fitness, as the five-time champions would not want to disturb a successful combination.

May 10, 2026 14:27 (IST)
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CSK vs LSG Live: CSK still strong in playoffs race

The sixth-placed Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face a beleaguered Lucknow Super Giants, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. With the league stage entering a decisive phase, CSK still remain in contention for a top-four finish despite an inconsistent campaign marked by batting collapses and patchy performances both at home and away.

May 10, 2026 14:18 (IST)
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CSK vs LSG Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants Ruturaj Gaikwad Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran Mitchell Ross Marsh Mitchell Marsh Aiden Kyle Markram Aiden Markram Mohammad Shami Ahmed Mohammad Shami Jamie Overton IPL 2026 Live Score Live Cricket Score Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 53 Live Blogs Cricket
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