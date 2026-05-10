Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match on Sunday at Chepauk. As uncertainity over MS Dhoni's availability still looms large, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co are eager to get another win to keep their Playoffs hope strong. After beginning their campaign on a terrible note, CSK made a brilliant comeback as they got five wins on 10 matches. On the other hand, LSG are on the verge of elimination after losing seven games out of 10. However, their victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous match gave them a much-needed boost and also saved them from getting knocked out of the Playoffs race. (Live Scorecard)

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates | CSK vs LSG, IPL 2026, straight from Chepauk: