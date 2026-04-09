Delhi Capitals suffered a one-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, and skipper Axar Patel acknowledged that his side could have played smarter while chasing the 211-run target. A sensational 92 from KL Rahul and a valiant effort from David Miller handed DC their first defeat of the season despite a strong fightback. Speaking during the post-match presentation, Patel said, "I think both teams played very good, Very good cricket. In this type of close game, you can point out anything. So I think, we played very good cricket. In a close chase, in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, we could have played smarter. The crucial time at which the wickets fell, I think if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase earlier."

DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4.

While chasing, DC opener KL Rahul played a 92-run knock in 52 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes. Knocks from Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with six fours and a six) and David Miller (41* in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took Delhi close.

Speaking about KL Rahul, the DC skipper said, "KL played a very good innings. The way the powerplay was going, after that he kept the momentum going. When wickets were falling, he kept the momentum going from one side. He did not let the run rate go down. So I think it was very good batting. I think we are playing good cricket, and yes, we will finish it in the next match."

The match followed a nail-biting finish. Miller missed a single on the penultimate ball of the last over during the chase, leaving two needed in one. He missed the final ball, and Kuldeep got run out by Buttler while stealing a single.

DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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